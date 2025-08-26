Week 0 is in the books, but the teams of the SEC take to the field for the first time this week. Missouri will be the first team to hit the field from the SEC in 2025, hosting Central Arkansas on August 28. Auburn highlights the Friday slate as they visit Baylor. Then, on August 30, the rest of the conference begins their quest to play in the SEC Title game in Atlanta and make a playoff run. With the season just days away, it is time for the first SEC Power Rankings of the 2025 campaign.

1. Texas

The Arch Manning era begins in Texas on Saturday. The top team in the preseason SEC Power Rankings opens its season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road. This is a rematch of the Cotton Bowl Classic in the CFP semis, which saw Ohio State take the win on its way to a National title.

The offense is loaded with Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter leading the backfield. Manning will also have deep threat Ryan Wingo to throw to, along with DeAndre Moore. Meanwhile, the defensive secondary brings back playmakers who are sure to keep them in the National Title conversation all year.

2. Georgia

Like Texas, it will be a new quarterback leading the charge for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Gunner Stockton takes over under center. The story of the team may be the defense, though. Daylen Everett could be one of the best corners in the SEC, while Zion Branch and Adrian Maddox come in as transfers.

Meanwhile, Elo Modozie comes in from Army. He was a disruptive force last year, leading the team with 6.5 sacks. With a solid defense and the potential for quality offense, the Bulldogs could be returning to the playoffs in 2025.

3. Alabama

It is year two of the Kalen DeBoer era at Alabama. Just like the top two teams in the SEC Power Rankings, it will be a new quarterback taking snaps in Tuscaloosa. Ty Simpson, a former five-star recruit, will be taking over the job. Running back Jam Miller is expected to return before the Tide go to Georgia, and he should be behind a solid offensive line. Meanwhile, Ryan Williams leads an amazing group of receivers looking to take the next step.

The defense will look to generate more of a pass rush, but Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown both return in the secondary. They were major parts of a unit that picked off 17 passes. Replacing Nick Saban is not easy, but DeBoer may be pulling it off.

4. LSU

The seat under Brian Kelly may be getting hotter. LSU does bring back plenty of talent, sitting 23rd in the nation in returning production according to Bill Connelly of ESPN. Garrett Nussmeier will be key to the success of the Tigers this year. He is behind a solid offensive line that is primed to be great again. If the defense can improve and be better on third down, the Kelly hot seat might cool down as LSU makes a run at the SEC title. If not, he could be packing up his office at the end of the year

5. Ole Miss

Four of the top five teams in the SEC Power Rankings will have a new quarterback. Austin Simmons will replace Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss in 2025. The offense will be solid, as Lane Kiffin consistently produces great offenses. The running back depth is thin, but as long as Simmons takes care of the ball, the Rebels will succeed.

The reason Ole Miss nearly made the playoffs in 2024 was the defense. They were second in the FBS in scoring defense. While the Rebels are replacing four players who have moved on to the NFL, there is still plenty of talent, especially at linebacker.

6. Texas A&M

After a loss to Notre Dame to open the season, Texas A&M rolled off seven straight wins in 2024. Their only win in the last five games would be over New Mexico State. This year, Mike Elko and company need to focus on the ground game. They were 6-0 when they rushed for over 170 yards, but 2-5 when they did not. The line brings back all five starters, plus Le'Veon Moss is once again healthy. Marcel Reed will get the chance to build on last year, as the team will go as far as the offense takes it.

7. Florida

Florida has all the potential to be solid this year, but much of that depends on the health of Gators' quarterback DJ Lagway. In 2024, Lagway and the Gators nearly took out the Georgia Bulldogs before Lagway went out with an injury.

The defense will also keep them in games. Tyreak Sapp will lead the pass rush while Myles Graham and Grayson Howard hold things down at linebacker. The team also has Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton in the secondary, leading to a solid overall defense. Still, they once again have one of the toughest schedules in the nation.

8. South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks just got great news, as Rashul Faison has been granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA. He will add to an already potent offense led by LaNorris Sellers. The quarterback is a star, but the Gamecocks have to stop turning over the ball. They lost to both Alabama and LSU close in 2024 due to turnovers. The defense is stout, led by Jalon Kilgore, but if they keep turning over the ball, it will be a disappointing 2025 season for South Carolina.

9. Oklahoma

Brent Venables is another SEC coach potentially on the hot seat, but he is doing everything he can to improve the roster. He brought in 21 transfers, including former Washington State quarterback John Mateer now leading the Sooners. He will need better protection on the offensive line than was given to quarterbacks last year, but that should be possible with the depth that was brought in. If Mateer and new running back Jaydn Ott can live up to the hype, the offense will be strong, and the Sooners could make some noise in the SEC.

10. Tennessee

Former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar will be the new signal caller for the Volunteers. He is replacing Nico Iamalaeava, who is off to UCLA. The schedule does not do them many favors, with road trips to both Alabama and Florida while also having an early game against Georgia. The defense is going to be solid, but the offense lost eight of its starters. The team is replacing four starters on the line. The defense will keep them in games, but with the loss of so much in the running game and a new quarterback, there could be some concerns in Knoxville.

11. Auburn

Auburn opens the season Friday night on the road against Baylor. The team has won just 11 games over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Auburn is expected to play all three quarterbacks against the Bears. There is the football adage that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. Auburn has three. If Hugh Freeze is going to avoid finding the unemployment line, he needs to make a decision at QB soon.

12. Missouri

Like Auburn, Missouri may be playing multiple quarterbacks in its first game of the year. Unlike Auburn, they get to do that against Central Arkansas, not Baylor. On offense, Kevin Coleman will be looking to replace Luther Burden at wide receiver, while Ahman Hardy will be carrying the load out of the backfield. Meanwhile, Josiah Trotter will lead the defense. Regardless, if the Tigers do not figure out how to stop the run, it will be a disappointing year for Missouri.

13. Vanderbilt

If returning production is a sign of future success, Vanderbilt will be climbing the rankings this year. They are third in the nation in returning production and tops in the SEC. Vanderbilt returns Diego Pavia at quarterback, who believes they can win a national title, and who has continually provided magical moments for the Commodores. They knocked off Alabama and Auburn last year, and took both Missouri and Texas down to the wire. If toughness and attitude win games, Vanderbilt will be great, but the Commodores do not have the quality depth to contend in the SEC.

14. Arkansas

Taylen Green returns for a second season under Bobby Petrino as the OC. He is both a great passer and runner, but the Hogs have a difficult schedule. Turnovers were a major issue last year, and if they cannot solve that, Sam Pittman will be out of a job in the offseason.

15. Kentucky

Kentucky has Mark Stoops back for a 13th season, and Zach Calzada will be taking over as the starting quarterback. The team brought in two new offensive tackles and should improve on the line. The Kentucky schedule is also manageable. The Wildcats have three winnable non-conference games. If the defense can stay stout, a return to a bowl game is not out of the question.

16. Mississippi State

There are 15 teams in the SEC who could be competing to make a bowl, and then there is Mississippi State. They get Blake Shapen back from injury, but almost every skill position player was a castoff from elsewhere. They will need to rely on Fluff Bothwell out of the backfield and hope the defense finds some level of improvement to escape the basement of the SEC.