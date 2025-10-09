A couple of teams that were expected to make runs at the College Football Playoff lost in major upsets over the weekend, so we are going to have some new teams featured in our Week 7 College Football Playoff Predictions. Penn State lost to UCLA, and Texas went down against Florida. Let’s take a look at how those results impact our latest CFP outlook.

1. Oregon

The Ducks stay in the top spot in our Week 7 College Football Playoff Predictions. Oregon has looked like the best team in the country, and there is another big opportunity ahead this week with Indiana coming to town.

2. Alabama

Alabama is our current pick to win the SEC. A big matchup on the road against Missouri this weekend could change that, and a win for the Tigers would certainly vault them into the predicted field.

3. Ohio State

Ohio State and Oregon are 1A and 1B in the Big Ten right now, but the nod is going to the Ducks. Still, we have the Buckeyes getting a bye in the first round.

4. Miami

Miami is our current pick to win the ACC, and this is the safest bet out of the Power Four conferences. Outside of the Hurricanes, that conference is incredibly weak.

5. Ole Miss

The first team that we have hosting a CFP game this year is Ole Miss. The Tigers have looked good so far this year, but they often lose their momentum in the back half of the season.

6. Georgia

Georgia bounced back from its loss against Alabama, and the team is still in a fine spot. The Bulldogs are one of the best teams in the SEC.

7. Texas Tech

So far, Texas Tech has looked like the best team in the Big 12, but there are a lot of threats. The back half of the season is going to be exciting.

8. Indiana

If Indiana hasn’t already proved to everyone that the program is elite, there is another massive opportunity this weekend. A road win against Oregon this weekend would be the best win in college football.

Article Continues Below

9. Texas A&M

Texas A&M is a lot like Ole Miss. The team has good momentum early in the season, but it always ends. Can this be the year that the Aggies break through?

10. Oklahoma

Oklahoma is ranked lower than the resume calls for in our College Football Playoff predictions because of the John Mateer injury. However, he might be able to play this weekend against Texas. That would be huge.

11. Michigan

Michigan started the year in our CFP predictions, but after losing to Oklahoma, the Wolverines fell out. After bouncing back nicely and due to some other teams falling, Michigan is back. A win against USC this weekend should keep the team here for the foreseeable future.

12. USF

USF is the final team in our Week 7 College Football Playoff predictions, and still our Group of Five pick. However, Memphis is close behind.

Quarterfinal predictions: 1 Oregon vs. 8 Indiana, 2 Alabama vs. 10 Oklahoma, 3 Ohio State vs. 6 Georgia, 4 Miami vs. 5 Ole Miss

Semifinal predictions: 1 Oregon vs. 4 Miami, 10 Oklahoma vs. 3 Ohio State

CFP National Championship prediction: 1 Oregon vs. 3 Ohio State

College Football Playoff champ: Oregon