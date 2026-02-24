Arizona State football lost an NFL Scouting Combine participant Monday. Except it's star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson who won't participate — arguably the top prospect on the Sun Devils.

Why is the breakout wide receiver no longer set to run through drills or catch passes? NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic Dane Brugler revealed the reason Monday night.

“Sources: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson won't be doing any on-field workouts or testing at the NFL Combine. He continues to work his way back from his in-season hamstring injury,” Brugler said.

Tyson drew WR1 hype from his Cleveland Cavaliers brother Jaylon one month before the combine. Even Browns fans started to push for the team to draft Tyson.

Yet it looks like the lower body ailment lingered into the final week of February for the dynamic WR.

Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson drawing rave reviews before NFL Draft

Tyson joins a loaded WR class featuring notable names Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Makai Lemon and national champion Omar Cooper.

Except ESPN NFL Draft analyst Steve Muench calls the Sun Devil his best WR of this class. Brugler became high on Tyson back in September by releasing this highlight clip:

Jordyn Tyson (8/126/2) again did WR1 things last night vs. TCU. With his body fluidity and field awareness, Tyson is very skilled at creating pockets of space and plucking the football. pic.twitter.com/8vQIcRSzeR — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 27, 2025

Some analysts are already envisioning the fantasy football value the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout possesses. Including this one who compared Tyson to Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb.

— Jordyn Tyson: In-air athleticism — Best in-air athlete in this cycle & one of the best I've ever charted. ​96th percentile in his ability to contort, adjust, and make plays that have a high degree of difficulty, look rather routine. This is the singular skillset that could… pic.twitter.com/TmzkE0gxSU — AngeloFF (@angelo_fantasy) February 23, 2026

One more analyst is high on the Allen, Tex., native: NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein, who compared Tyson to Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin.

“He’s added size and improved his route running over the last two years, showing he can align at all three receiver spots,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft analysis of the ASU standout.

But by opting out of participating in combine drills, Tyson can turn his attention to ASU's Pro Day sometime in the spring (date not official yet).

ASU is down to tackle Max Iheanachor, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and cornerback Keith Abney II as the remaining combine participants.