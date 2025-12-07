Alabama football quarterback Ty Simpson didn’t sugarcoat anything after their 28-7 loss to No. 3 Georgia in the SEC Championship. It was a stunning offensive collapse that produced just one late touchdown and an unfathomable minus-3 rushing yards against the Bulldogs’ constant pressure.

Simpson, who finished with 212 passing yards, one touchdown, and a costly interception, admitted Georgia’s ‘copy-cat blitzes' repeatedly disrupted protections and communication.

“We know we’re the best offense in the country. When we don’t show it, it’s very frustrating,” Simpson said. He credited Georgia’s preparation while acknowledging Alabama simply failed to respond.

Despite the SEC title defeat, Simpson maintained confidence in the Crimson Tide’s overall body of work.

“Our résumé speaks for itself,” he insisted as the program awaits its College Football Playoff fate.

Alabama’s 2025 season under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer has been a turbulent mix of highs and lows. The Tide finished the regular season 10-2 (7-1 SEC). They survived early setbacks against Florida State and Oklahoma. The Tide even handed Georgia a regular-season loss in Athens in September. That said, the SEC Championship dud was the offense’s worst performance of the year. As such, it now casts doubt over Alabama’s hopes of sneaking into the CFP as a three-loss contender.

For Simpson, the loss capped a wildly variable first season as Alabama’s starting quarterback. He entered the SEC title game with 3,056 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions. He flashed NFL first-round potential while engineering marquee wins. Simpson also broke Georgia’s 33-game home streak earlier in the year.

Unfortunately, late-season inconsistency and Georgia’s relentless pressure highlighted areas still under development. Now, Simpson and the Tide can only wait to see if their path to the playoff remains open.