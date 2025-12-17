The Alabama Crimson Tide may be getting a crucial offensive piece back at the perfect time. Bama football's offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb sounded optimistic on Tuesday about the availability of running back Jam Miller ahead of Friday night’s College Football Playoff matchup against Oklahoma in Norman.

Miller, Alabama’s leading rusher, missed the SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia after suffering a lower leg injury in the Iron Bowl.

Speaking with reporters during practice availability, Grubb explained that Miller’s recovery has progressed to the point where he is once again fully involved on the field — a promising sign with everything on the line in the postseason.

“Jam's always got a fire,” Grubb said. “But yeah, he looks great. He was out there running around today. Did an awesome job. Feel like he will be a full go, ready to contribute and help us get rolling again.”

Grubb’s comments reflect both Miller’s physical progress and the emotional boost his return could provide. Alabama football’s rushing attack has struggled for consistency throughout the season, even in games where Miller has been available.

Still, having the Tide’s top rusher back in uniform could give Alabama needed flexibility as it prepares for an all-SEC playoff showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners, where they are not only aiming to go higher up but also looking for redemption.

Article Continues Below

Miller’s 2025 season has been anything but smooth. A collarbone injury suffered during fall camp forced him to miss Alabama’s first three games, delaying his debut until the SEC opener against the Georgia Bulldogs.

While he returned to action, Miller was unable to fully settle into a rhythm before suffering another setback late in the regular season, and ahead of the Championship game.

Despite the interruptions, Miller has still produced when available, totaling 493 rushing yards and three touchdowns. For a first-year offensive coordinator like Grubb, having a proven back ready for the postseason could be vital as Alabama looks to establish balance and stay out of obvious passing situations.

The Crimson Tide will face Oklahoma in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC and ESPN, with the winner advancing deeper into the College Football Playoff. If Miller is indeed cleared for a full workload, Alabama could finally have its offense at full strength — and a timely opportunity for its leading rusher to make his biggest impact of the season when it matters most.