Kalen DeBoer spent just one season coaching Jalen Milroe at Alabama football, but that brief stint was enough to convince him of the quarterback’s NFL potential. DeBoer shared his thoughts during a conversation with NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo on NFL Network.

DeBoer described Milroe’s showing at Alabama’s Pro Day last Wednesday as “just more verification” of his potential. While he wasn’t shocked by Milroe’s blistering 4.37-second 40-yard dash, what stood out even more was the quarterback’s poise and confidence under center.

“The guy is rocked up. He's impressive in all ways. Glad he ran the time he did. It was a good day for him,” said Kalen Deboer.

“Ball comes off his hand really well,” the Alabama football head coach continued. “I thought he threw with good accuracy again. He can throw to all levels of the field. The running piece speaks for itself, because there's so much that he's shown on film the last couple of years. He's not just running to guys, he's running through and by them.”

The 22-year-old showcased his versatility as a dual-threat quarterback for the Crimson Tide last season, amassing 726 rushing yards and 2,844 passing yards. Interestingly, Milroe proved more productive with his legs, recording 20 rushing touchdowns compared to 16 passing scores.

Kalen Deboer praising Jalen Milroe

“That really didn't surprise me as far as how he ran. I think the other stuff is more verification, and elements, and some things under center. Stuff that maybe you didn't get a chance to see as much of, but he looked pretty comfortable,” he continued.

Jalen Milroe made a strong impression at the recent Scouting Combine, elevating his NFL Draft stock. While he chose not to run the 40-yard dash—like most quarterbacks—he showcased his elite arm strength during passing drills. Along with his on-field talent, he caught the attention of NFL scouts with his commanding physical build and engaging personality in team and media sessions.

Milroe’s credentials include being named the 2024 SEC Championship MVP, tying the NCAA record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 20, and delivering the unforgettable fourth-and-31 “Gravedigger” touchdown against Auburn—a moment forever cemented in Iron Bowl history.

DeBoer also commended Milroe for his composure throughout a 9-4 season, acknowledging that while his stats didn’t quite match his 2023 performance, his resilience and leadership stood out.

“He's been here at Alabama, and along with that, I think you have to handle expectations. When you're the quarterback, it's on another level here at Alabama. He's had the highs and the lows, and he's had to stay the course and just continue to push through. That's part of being a quarterback, and that's only gonna continue to be that case in the NFL. His personality just never wavers.”

“He’s coming in super early and he’s a guy that isn’t afraid of the work in all areas whether it’s on the football field, in workouts or in the classroom — he just loves it. The new challenges that come his way, he embraces it. He’s always looking to learn, and he’s got a growth mindset about him. Just really enjoyable to be around,” Deboer continued.