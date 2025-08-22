Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller recently suffered a shoulder injury during a scrimmage. Expectations are that he will miss multiple games in the upcoming season. However, Friday's update reveals some optimism for Miller's situation.

Reports indicate that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer expects Jam Miller to return from injury in time for the SEC opener against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to Chris Low of ESPN. If that is the case, then the 21-year-old running back would only miss three games.

“Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said he expects starting running back Jam Miller to return in time for the SEC opener against Georgia on Sept. 27.”

Jam Miller is likely to miss the Crimson Tide's first three contests against Florida State, Louisiana-Monroe, and Wisconsin after suffering a dislocated collarbone during Alabama's scrimmage on August 16. The program has a bye week after the Wisconsin game, which gives Jam Miller an extra week to rest and prepare for his eventual return from injury.

DeBoer seems confident that Miller will return to full strength by the time Alabama takes on Georgia. He believes the bye week helps Jam Miller a ton and believes the senior running back could make an impact once he's back in action.

“He's a leader for us, a quiet leader, but somebody the players all respect,” DeBoer said about Miller. “Having that bye week, I feel good that he will be back out there. He does so many things for us at that position.”

Jam Miller has played for Alabama for three consecutive seasons, serving as a backup option. Miller saw an expanded role in the 2024-25 campaign, as he reached a career-high in rushing attempts with 145. Miller ended last season with 608 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns (seven rushing).

Once he returns, Miller should step into the starting role for the Crimson Tide. Until then, expectations are for Richard Young or Daniel Hill to carry the workload. Transfer running back Dre Washington could also see some opportunities in Alabama's first three games of the season.