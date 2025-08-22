Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller recently suffered a shoulder injury during a scrimmage. Expectations are that he will miss multiple games in the upcoming season. However, Friday's update reveals some optimism for Miller's situation.

Reports indicate that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer expects Jam Miller to return from injury in time for the SEC opener against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to Chris Low of ESPN. If that is the case, then the 21-year-old running back would only miss three games.

“Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said he expects starting running back Jam Miller to return in time for the SEC opener against Georgia on Sept. 27.”

Jam Miller is likely to miss the Crimson Tide's first three contests against Florida State, Louisiana-Monroe, and Wisconsin after suffering a dislocated collarbone during Alabama's scrimmage on August 16. The program has a bye week after the Wisconsin game, which gives Jam Miller an extra week to rest and prepare for his eventual return from injury.

DeBoer seems confident that Miller will return to full strength by the time Alabama takes on Georgia. He believes the bye week helps Jam Miller a ton and believes the senior running back could make an impact once he's back in action.

“He's a leader for us, a quiet leader, but somebody the players all respect,” DeBoer said about Miller. “Having that bye week, I feel good that he will be back out there. He does so many things for us at that position.”

Jam Miller has played for Alabama for three consecutive seasons, serving as a backup option. Miller saw an expanded role in the 2024-25 campaign, as he reached a career-high in rushing attempts with 145. Miller ended last season with 608 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns (seven rushing).

Once he returns, Miller should step into the starting role for the Crimson Tide. Until then, expectations are for Richard Young or Daniel Hill to carry the workload. Transfer running back Dre Washington could also see some opportunities in Alabama's first three games of the season.

More NCAA Football News
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025.
4-star edge set to visit Tennessee football program despite Virginia Tech commitmentJordan Llanes ·
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables locks arms with players before the Armed Forces Bowl football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Navy won 21-20.
Oklahoma football bold predictions for 2025 seasonShane Shoemaker ·
WWE commentator Pat McAfee, who will make his return from his hiatus at Wrestlepalooza.
Pat McAfee’s emotional response to Mountaineer HOF honorJake Faigus ·
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws a pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State Buckeyes backup QB’s mindset after losing job to Julian SayinBenedetto Vitale ·
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell with Rocco Becht and Kansas State QB Avery Johnson.
3 bold predictions for Kansas State vs. Iowa State Dublin matchupMatt Wadleigh ·
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.
Texas football bold predictions for 2025 seasonShane Shoemaker ·