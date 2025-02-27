Kalen DeBoer wrapped up his first season as the head coach of the Alabama football team a couple of months ago, and the Crimson Tide had their worst season since 2007. Alabama finished the year with a 9-4 record after losing to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl as big favorites. It was an ugly ending to an ugly season, but DeBoer has some ideas to level the playing field.

Hearing an Alabama football coach talk about needing the playing field leveled is a bit of a surprise based on the program's history. However, Kalen DeBoer appears to believe that the Alabama football team is at a disadvantage in this era of recruiting.

“The regulation is really important to the game itself,” DeBoer said, according to an article from On3. “That regulation where we’re all on an even playing field from the revenue-sharing standpoint helps us, just because now it comes down to what is important in recruiting, and that’s relationships and sharing your vision. People that want to be aligned with your vision, and then come to a place like Alabama that has the resources, the tradition. The regulation and having a more balanced playing field helps our situation. It allows us to get where it was at one point just a few years back. Where recruiting is real recruiting, not just someone who’s gonna put in the highest bid.”

Alabama has one of the richest histories in the sport, and their resources are second to none in terms of NIL. DeBoer is still hoping for some change to help the Crimson Tide, and he thinks that some change is needed regarding the transfer portal as well.

“I don’t feel like you need to have as many available days,” DeBoer said. “Guys know if they’re looking to move on and find another opportunity. I don’t think it takes 30 days to try to figure that out. Less days, and everyone can do what they need to do, and we can know our roster and make the adjustments necessary. The players and student-athletes who need to do their part and find a place to go, they got that time, too.”

The timing of the transfer portal is a big topic of discussion in the college football world. The first window opens up in early December, but the season now goes until late January, which is well after most schools start their second semester.

“If you’re trying to do it before second semester, which, coming from old-school team building, you’re trying to have a year to get ready and prepare,” DeBoer said. “That’s really what it has to be. You want guys here for the second semester, but that also makes things really hard for coaches who are in the [College Football] playoffs. It’s really a balancing act as far as what that ideal timing will look like.”

It's up to you to decide if the Alabama football team is really at a disadvantage, but Kalen DeBoer wants to see change regardless.