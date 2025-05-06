As soon as Jalen Milroe was selected by the Seattle Seahawks, the team already signed Sam Darnold to a contract. Meanwhile, Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer sees exactly what could unfold.

When talking via ESPN, the head coach detailed how Milroe can benefit from playing under another quarterback.

“It's another set of verbiage and all that kind of stuff,” DeBoer said. “So, having a little perspective, kind of sitting back and seeing if someone else can do it isn't all that bad. He did that a few years here, and then he got his chance.”

DeBoer is right about Milroe. He waited for his opportunity and capitalized. As one of the country's most dynamic players, Milroe made a name for himself in Tuscaloosa.

His blazing speed made life difficult for opposing defenses. Not to mention, he excelled in throwing the deep-ball and getting guys like Ryan Williams a chance to make a big play.

After a dominating NFL Combine, teams were impressed with Milroe. Still, the raw talent was a bit too concerning. However, Seattle took a chance on him, and he's embracing the opportunity.

Kalen DeBoer sees Jalen Milroe thriving with the Seahawks

Some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history sat behind starters their first year, or two, or even three. For instance, Aaron Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre and learned from one of the best in the game.

Rodgers quickly turned that into a Hall of Fame career, which includes four MVPs and a Super Bowl championship to his name.

Could the same happen for Milroe? It's hard to tell.

Still, the chance to learn under an experienced quarterback can do wonders. He has the athleticism and the saviness to skate around defenders.

Not to mention, Milroe is also an excellent scholar, and that's benefited him while playing the position. He has the skills and the smarts to dissect defenses and do whatever he chooses.

Either way, the Alabama football head coach sees a similar story with Milroe in the NFL, as he did in college. He might have to wait, but if he does, it will all be worth it.

Furthermore, Darnold was in a similar position. If anything, he could teach Milroe how to overcome specific adversity and not let the noise get to him.

At the end of the day, the Seahawks have struck gold with Milroe. They won't need him right now, but would likely develop him into an all-around quarterback who can be a terror to play against on Sundays.