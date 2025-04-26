The 2025 NFL Draft is rolling along as Day 2 nears an end. Football fans have watched quarterback Shedeur Sanders fall over the last two days. The Seattle Seahawks had a chance to end his slide with the 92nd pick in the third round. They did take a quarterback, but it was Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

Milroe is the fourth quarterback off the board. He follows No. 1 pick Cam Ward, Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart, and Louisville signal-caller Tyler Shough. As mentioned, this selection also continues Sanders's slide. Many believed the Colorado star would be a first-round pick. However, he could fall out of the third round entirely.

The Seahawks signed Sam Darnold in NFL free agency before the draft. The veteran quarterback inked a three-year deal worth more than $100 million. Milroe certainly won't challenge Darnold for the starting role in his rookie season. In fact, he may not be the backup, either. Seattle resigned Drew Lock in free agency to fill that role.

Though Milroe may not make an immediate impact, he certainly has his believers. Dallas Cowboys draft pick Tyler Booker made an emphatic statement in support of the young quarterback after being drafted in the first round. The two players played together at Alabama in college.

“Jalen Milroe is going to change your program, he is going to change your franchise with the energy that he brings,” Booker said, via CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell. “Obviously with his legs, he can make something out of nothing, and he's done it time and time again. I know you guys see that stat of mine that says I didn't allow a sack in the past two years or something like that. If Jalen wasn't as good of an athlete, that stat would've gone up a little bit.”

Milroe has some upside as a potential starter down the line. He needs to sit a bit before this happens, though. To that end, ending up with the Seahawks is not a bad way to start his NFL career.