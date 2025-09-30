Kalen DeBoer and the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide had some injury news to share about starting linebacker Qua Russaw.

Russaw suffered an injury during the first half of Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. He underwent surgery on Sunday, making it clear the injury was quite significant.

DeBoer talked about Russaw's injury during Monday's press conference. He confirmed the injury as a broken foot as the linebacker will miss plenty of time for the season. Luckily for Russaw, it won't be for the remainder of the year.

“He won't be out for the season, but it will be an extended period of time,” DeBoer said.

Russaw redshirted his freshman season, earning a starting role on the Crimson Tide defense this year. He played in all four games for Alabama before the injury, recording three tackles and a sack.

What's next for Alabama after Qua Russaw's injury

It's tough news for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama to get about their defense, losing Qua Russaw for a significant period of time due to injury.

In the meantime, Alabama looks to continue gaining rhythm after going 3-1 in their first four games this season. After losing to Florida State, the Crimson Tide have bounced back with three consecutive wins over Louisiana-Monroe, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Alabama has been solid on both sides of the ball, averaging 38 points per game on offense while conceding 16.5 points per game on defense. Ty Simpson has been effective as the starting quarterback, completing 88 passes out of 127 attempts for 1,138 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Four different players have reached the end zone in the run game. Kevin Riley leads the unit with 33 carries for 150 yards and Ak Dear has seven rushes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Simpson comes next with 21 carries for 57 net yards and two scores, Richard Young has three rushes for 48 yards and a touchdown, while Germie Bernard provided seven carries for 25 net yards and a score.

Bernard has shined as a primary receiver, making 20 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Ryan Williams follows with 15 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while Isaiah Horton provides 14 catches for 170 yards and three scores.

The No. 10 Crimson Tide will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They face the No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores on Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET.