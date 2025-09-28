On Saturday evening, the Alabama football program picked up a mightily impressive win over the Georgia Bulldogs on the road to push their own record to 3-1 and drop the Bulldogs' down to the same mark in the process. It was a great show of poise and maturity for a Crimson Tide team that lacked both of those things in their season-opening loss to Florida State but have since reeled off three straight victories.

One unfortunate development that came out of this game was an injury to starting linebacker Qua Rassaw, who left the game and was unable to return. On Sunday, the Crimson Tide got some rough news about Rassaw's status moving forward.

“One negative for Alabama coming out of its win over Georgia: Starting linebacker Qua Russaw is undergoing surgery today due to a foot injury he suffered last night and is set to miss some time,” reported Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Tough news for Alabama football

Rassaw is a key member of an Alabama defense that, for the most part, held the Georgia Bulldogs in check throughout the evening on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide did get some help in that department, as Georgia dropped a wide open touchdown in the second half that would have given them the lead, as well as when the Bulldogs opted to run a fourth down play that resulted in Cash Jones getting stopped for a loss, when they could have kicked a field goal.

Still, it was overall an impressive display for an Alabama team that had accumulated plenty of doubters after their Week 1 loss to Florida State.

On offense, Ty Simpson put together an elite first half to give the Crimson Tide an early lead, and while the offense put precisely zero points on the board in the second half, it turned out to be enough as the Bulldogs repeatedly shot themselves in the foot.

Up next for Alabama is a home game against the undefeated Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. College GameDay will be in town to get the festivities underway that morning.