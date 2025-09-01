The Alabama football program got off to a brutal start to the 2025 college football season, losing 31-17 to the Florida State Seminoles in their first game of the new year. To make matters even worse, star wide receiver Ryan Williams left the game early due to a head injury following a scary collision with a Florida State defender that resulted in a penalty.

Now, the big question in Tuscaloosa revolves around the status of Williams and whether he will be able to go in Alabama's next game.

“(Williams) Will go through concussion protocol throughout the week,” Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday, per Nick Kelly of AL.com.

The Crimson Tide are officially listing the star wide receiver as day-to-day.

DeBoer also spoke on the status of wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who was battling through a lower body injury during the game against the Seminoles.

“Still feeling that a little bit,” DeBoer said. “He just continued to compete.”