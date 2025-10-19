After the Alabama football team's commanding over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, 37-20, one of the many highlights was the performance of quarterback Ty Simpson. As the rivalry between the Alabama football program and Tennessee was on display, it was especially a special win for Simpson in relation to the location.

Besides being the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide, Simpson is a native of Tennessee, making the victory a “special” one, as he said himself, according to AL.com. In the win, Simpson threw for 253 yards and two touchdown throws, citing how the performance and victory are dedicated to his family.

“It’s very, very sweet,” Simpson said. “Means a lot to my family.”

“This one’s for them,” Simpson continued. “I have a lot of family members that didn’t get to make it. But I have a lot of family members that are here. Blessed to be a part of the Crimson Tide. Blessed to be a part of this awesome team. … God Bless, Alabama. Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em.”

This is Simpson's first season as the starting quarterback for the team, and so far, he has thrown for 1,931 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns and only one interception.

Alabama football's Ty Simpson on the efficiency of the win over Tennessee

Article Continues Below

While there were many memorable moments from the contest, like Alabama football's Zabien Brown's 99-yard pick six that had fans in a frenzy, Simpson was no doubt a highlight of the game. The win itself is a crucial one, especially in terms of the Crimson Tide building its momentum in the SEC.

“That was an awesome game against a really good team,” Simpson said. “I told them at the beginning of the week we got to keep going. … The guys did a good job. We rallied around our defense.”

Simpson would lead the team to a 99-yard drive touchdown in the third quarter, showing how far the team has gone from their opening loss to Florida State.

“We made a couple of plays,” Simpson said. “The 99-yard drive, man, credit to the guys. Any win in the SEC is hard. We’re resilient. We’re tough. Really proud of the guys, but I’m going to enjoy this one. It meant a lot to me.”

At any rate, the Alabama football team will next face South Carolina next Saturday, looking to build its winning streak to seven straight victories.