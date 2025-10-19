Zabien Brown’s 99-yard interception return as the first half expired sent Bryant-Denny Stadium into a frenzy Saturday. Alabama football rode that momentum to a 37-20 win over Tennessee in the latest chapter of the storied rivalry.

The play came on the final snap of the half when Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar’s pass toward the end zone landed in the hands of Brown, who sprinted untouched the other way to put the Tide up 23-7. The swing, a play-by-play backbreaker for the Volunteers, turned what could have been a two-possession halftime deficit into a three-score hole and changed the game’s tone completely.

SABIAN BROWN WITH A 100-YARD PICK SIX 🤯 ALABAMA TAKES A 23-7 LEAD AT HALFTIME OVER TENNESSEE!

Ty Simpson paced Alabama’s offense, completing 19 of 29 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Simpson orchestrated two long touchdown drives and did enough with his arm and feet to keep Tennessee off balance while the Crimson Tide defense tightened up when it mattered.

Tennessee didn’t go down quietly. Running back DeSean Bishop gashed the Tide for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and Joey Aguilar finished with 268 passing yards, a touchdown, and the interception that Brown returned. Still, the Volunteers couldn’t overcome the sudden swing at the half or the Crimson Tide’s ability to convert at key moments in the second half.

Alabama’s defense delivered its most complete performance of the season, holding one of the nation’s most explosive offenses well below its usual output and forcing mistakes that the Tide turned into points. Special teams and situational defense, capped by Brown’s return, gave Alabama the breathing room it needed through the fourth quarter.

The victory keeps Alabama rolling through a rugged SEC gauntlet and adds another notch to its résumé as the season narrows. For Tennessee, Saturday offered lessons in finishing and situational awareness.