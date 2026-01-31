Ty Simpson faced a historic crossroad this offseason, ultimately deciding to turn professional rather than accepting lucrative NIL opportunities to remain in college. Despite reported offers from programs like Miami and Tennessee that reached 6.5 million, the star quarterback felt that playing for another school would jeopardize the reputation he built with the Alabama football team. Simpson expressed to On3 that he did not want to be remembered simply as a player who took money to move elsewhere for his final year.

As a team captain who led the Crimson Tide to an 11-4 record and a quarterfinal appearance in the College Football Playoff, he believed that entering the NFL Draft was the only way to protect his hand and footprints at Denny Chimes.

According to a report from ESPN, Simpson is absolutely content with this choice, stating that his primary goal was to ensure the last jersey he wore in college was the Alabama Crimson Tide one. He told AL.com that transferring would have tarnished his legacy because he never truly wanted to play anywhere else.

His decision is supported by elite professional projections, as he is currently ranked as the number 25 overall prospect and the number two draft-eligible quarterback by Mel Kiper Jr. After passing for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 2025, Simpson received first-round grades from every NFL general manager his family contacted.

He intends to carry the pride of being an Alabama alumnus to the next level, viewing his time as a captain as a milestone he wants to share with his future children.

While Simpson prepares for the professional ranks, Alabama is moving to stabilize its roster by hiring Adrian Klemm as the new offensive line coach. Klemm, a three-time Super Bowl champion who spent the 2025 season as an analyst at USC, replaces Chris Kapilovic following a difficult end to the year.

This hire by Kalen DeBoer signals a focus on veteran leadership and development as the program transitions into the 2026 season without its star quarterback, ensuring the team remains a top contender in the SEC.