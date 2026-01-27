The Alabama Crimson Tide are closing in on a key coaching appointment at Tuscaloosa as Kalen DeBoer continues reshaping his staff following a disappointing end to the 2025 season.

According to CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide are expected to bring in Adrian Klemm from the USC Trojans to take over as offensive line coach, a move aimed at stabilizing one of the roster’s most problematic units. Zenitz reported the development on social media, explaining the background behind the expected hire.

“Alabama is expected to hire USC’s Adrian Klemm as offensive line coach, sources tell me. Before USC, the former NFL starting offensive lineman was an offensive line coach for the New England Patriots, Oregon and the Pittsburgh Steelers.” Zenitz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The update underlines Alabama’s focus on experience, particularly at the professional level, after a season in which the offensive line struggled to impose itself.

Klemm arrives with a resume that blends college football and the NFL. A five-year NFL veteran as a player and a three-time Super Bowl champion, he has coached offensive linemen across multiple programs, including the UCLA Bruins, the SMU Mustangs and the Oregon Ducks, before moving to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he eventually became offensive line coach.

His most recent on-field role came with the New England Patriots in 2023, adding further credibility to his development pedigree. The expected appointment comes after DeBoer decided to part ways with Chris Kapilovic, who had spent two seasons overseeing an Alabama offensive line that failed to establish consistency, particularly in the run game.

The Crimson Tide’s 2025 campaign ended emphatically with a 38-3 Rose Bowl defeat to the national champions the Indiana Hoosiers, a result that accelerated wider changes across the program.

Klemm spent the 2025 season at USC as an offensive analyst under Lincoln Riley, a role that kept him close to the college game while temporarily stepping away from on-field duties. Alabama’s move would see him return to a full-time coaching position at a moment when the Tide are facing major turnover up front, with several starters departing and a retooled unit expected in 2026.

Klemm’s experience at both the college and NFL levels positions him to play an immediate role in Alabama’s rebuild. With a demanding slate looming next season, his task will be clear — develop a more physical, reliable offensive line capable of supporting DeBoer’s long-term vision.