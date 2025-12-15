The Houston Texans won their sixth-straight game on Sunday, taking down the Arizona Cardinals 40-20. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has played a crucial role in getting the Texans' season back on track.

After defeating the Cardinals, Ryans was in a bit of shock. He didn't realize the Texans were now on a six-game winning streak. But he isn't planning on letting it affect him or the franchise. Ryans is only focused on the game ahead, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.

“I didn't know it was six wins in a row,” Ryans said. “One game at a time.”

Now 9-5, the ninth victory came with ease for Houston. The Texans scored 17 unanswered points to start the game, with one touchdown coming on a direct snap to Woody Marks. The Cardinals kept fighting throughout the matchup. But at every step, the Texans had an answer. Their 40 points scored is the most for Houston since their 44-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

In the victory, quarterback CJ Stroud completed 22-of-29 passes for 260 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Running back Jawhar Jordan left his mark on the team, averaging 6.7 yards per carry on his way to 101. Nico Collins led the team with three catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

For all their offensive dominance in Week 15, the Texans have been led by their defense. They entered the week ranked first in total defense, allowing 269.2 yards per game. As they look to continue their winning streak, their defense must remain stout.

Even if that streak continues to seven, Ryans won't be tracking in. The most important game to him is the next one on the schedule.