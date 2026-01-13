Kalen DeBoer’s staff has been actively reshaping the wide receiver room following the conclusion of a season that ended in the College Football Playoff. The program officially signed Noah Rogers, a transfer from NC State who originally joined the 2023 recruiting class at Ohio State. Rogers arrives in Tuscaloosa with 68 career receptions and 919 receiving yards, having emerged as a valuable offensive contributor before leaving Raleigh.

His presence is intended to offset the loss of veteran targets like Isaiah Horton, who transferred to Texas A&M, and Germie Bernard, who declared for the NFL. While the offense returns Ryan Williams, the coaching staff is focused on maximizing a younger group of wideouts to support the passing game in 2026.

A record-breaking financial incentive has reportedly been presented to former starting quarterback Ty Simpson as he navigates his transition to the professional ranks. Although Simpson has already declared for the NFL Draft, multiple schools are attempting to lure him back to college with substantial NIL offers.

According to reports from Al.com and NBC Sports, at least one program has offered the quarterback $6.5 million to return for another season. This figure is significant because it matches the total value of a four-year contract for a mid-third-round draft pick.

Article Continues Below

Simpson now faces a “business decision” between taking the “$6.5 million bird in the hand” or beginning an NFL career that could lead to a larger payout later.

Defensive stability has also been challenged by the departure of two high-profile underclassmen to the Big Ten. Former five-star recruits James Smith and Qua Russaw have both committed to Ohio State, according to reports from Hayes Fawcett.

Smith was a reliable interior lineman who started twelve games for the Crimson Tide last season, while Russaw showed elite potential as an edge rusher before being hampered by a foot injury. Their decision to join the Buckeyes highlights the ongoing roster volatility following Alabama’s postseason losses.

As spring enrollment nears, the coaching staff must work quickly to reload a defense that has lost several talented young contributors to conference rivals and the transfer portal.