Alabama football and North Carolina State became intertwined with Hollywood Smothers choosing Texas over ‘Bama Sunday. Yet now the Crimson Tide added a former Wolfpack teammate of the running back.

Noah Rogers signed with the Tide, Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals revealed on Monday afternoon.

Like Smothers, Rogers emerged as a valuable offensive contributor. He caught 33 passes for 441 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Rogers leaves Raleigh with 68 receptions, 919 yards and three touchdowns. He originally arrived to NC State via Ohio State where he joined the 2023 class.

Rogers originally garnered second to third round NFL Draft potential via Brian Dohn of 247Sports. Now Kalen DeBoer will aim to maximize his potential in Tuscaloosa.

State of Alabama WR room amid NC State addition

Alabama is reloading following its Rose Bowl debacle against Indiana — which is now playing for the national title on Jan. 19.

Rogers' arrival makes up for some losses in the WR room.

Jalen Hale departed for the College Football Transfer Portal following the 38-3 defeat. Jaylen Mbakwe is one more high-profile departure, as Alabama loses a former five-star.

Isaiah Horton rises as another big Alabama loss — choosing Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M on Sunday. Alabama faces a far younger WR room to work with in 2026.

Germie Bernard is a senior who officially declared for the NFL Draft. Ryan Williams can return for his junior season, but he's coming off a disappointing sophomore season that saw fewer yards and touchdowns than his true freshman campaign. He'll be on the hot seat this fall amid the portal departures and Bernard's exit.

Alabama only landed one WR in the recruiting class: Four-star Cederian Morgan out of nearby Alexander City. Rogers becomes only the second new wideout addition in the room.