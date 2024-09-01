The Arizona Wildcats began a new era of football on Saturday night in Tucson: the Brent Brennan era. Arizona welcomed the New Mexico Lobos to Arizona Stadium, and Brennan got to see the connection between Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan.

Going into Saturday's game, the Wildcats were ranked No. 21 to start the 2024 season after ending the 2023 campaign with a seven-game win streak. After securing the victory 61-39, they moved that streak to eight, which is one off the all-time school record. The last time the school won nine in a row was back in 1997. As for Brennan, he becomes the first head coach since Rich Rodriguez to begin his tenure with a win. The victory wouldn't have been possible without the historic performance from T-Mac himself.

McMillan made history as he broke the Arizona football record for receiving yards in a game and tied the single-game touchdown record. He had 10 catches for 304 yards, which is not only the Arizona record but also the second-most in Big-12 history. He reeled in four touchdowns and averaged 30.4 yards per reception.

T-Mac makes history in Tucson

Tetairoa McMillan is also the first player in FBS history with: 10+ receptions, 300+ receiving yards, 30.0+ yards per reception, and 4+ receiving touchdowns, according to OptaStats. This historic performance not only signifies a bright future for McMillan but also sets a high bar for the Wildcats' offense under Brennan's leadership.

Fifita completed 19-of-31 passes for 422 yards, finding McMillan for touchdowns that showcased not just skill but strategic execution under pressure. McMillan's standout game included a 78-yard touchdown reception that punctuated the first half with dominance.

Beyond the headline-grabbing performances, the Wildcats displayed a robust team effort. The team amassed 627 total offensive yards, tying for the eighth-most in a single game for Arizona. This explosive offense was complemented by solid defensive plays in the second half, which helped mitigate the early struggles against New Mexico's aggressive offense.

The synergy between Fifita and McMillan was palpable as they exploited the Lobos' defense throughout the game. This victory not only boosts the team's morale but also places them just one win away from tying the all-time school record for consecutive victories.

As Arizona's season progresses, the Wildcats, led by McMillan's record-setting pace and Fifita's precise quarterbacking, look poised to be a formidable force in college football. Their next games are highly anticipated, with fans eager to see how far this team can go under the new coaching regime.