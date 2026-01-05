LSU’s football team roster management took an unexpected turn when offensive tackle Weston Davis briefly entered the transfer portal before withdrawing his name within an hour. The former five-star recruit started twelve games in 2025 but struggled at times, allowing thirty pressures and receiving the team’s lowest grade on Pro Football Focus.

Despite these challenges, his return is vital for Lane Kiffin, as Davis is the only confirmed returning starter on an offensive line that recently lost DJ Chester and Tyree Adams. He provides a necessary veteran anchor for the new offensive scheme arriving in Baton Rouge for the 2026 season.

The transition to this new era also features future offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who recently addressed rumors linking him to the New York Giants. Following an ESPN report, On3’s Chris Low confirmed that Weis Jr. has no interest in leaving for the NFL and remains fully committed to LSU.

Currently pulling double duty, he is finishing his obligations at Ole Miss during their playoff run while simultaneously preparing for his move to the Tigers. Weis Jr. dismissed the speculation, stating that he is fired up about finishing the job with the Rebels and excited for the future at LSU.

This commitment has already impacted recruiting efforts, as Kiffin called on Weis Jr. to help land transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Despite his ongoing playoff prep, Weis Jr. traveled to meet with Sorsby during his visit to LSU.

Sorsby, a former Cincinnati signal-caller, is currently choosing between the Tigers and Texas Tech for his next destination. With Garrett Nussmeier and Michael Van Buren Jr. departing the program, Kiffin is prioritizing the quarterback position and utilizing the influence of Weis Jr. to secure a veteran leader for the 2026 roster.

While the professional buzz was fueled by Weis Jr.’s connection to Jaxson Dart and his father’s history with the Giants, the coordinator’s focus remains on college football. Dart has thrived in the NFL, recently recording 207 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders.

He will lead the Rebels’ offense against Miami in the national semifinal on Thursday before officially joining Kiffin’s staff at LSU.