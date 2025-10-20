Every coach has done things after a victory that may be seen as embarssing. Arizona State upset Texas Tech on Saturday, winning 26-22 to move to 5-2 on the year. After the game, head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrated in the locker room by doing the worm, but is now claiming, the video was made by AI.

Kenny Dillingham claims it was AI that made him do the worm in the ASU locker room after upsetting #7 Texas Tech 🤣 (via @LaCertosaSports/X) pic.twitter.com/XAGXnmyNa3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That would be awesome if I could do the worm like that. That’d be pretty cool. I’m not quite that cool. But AI makes me look cool,” Dillingham said in response to doing the worm in the locker room after the victory over Texas Tech.

While AI can do some amazing things, the video seems to be clearly Dillingham hitting the formerly hit dance. The claim was clearly sarcasitic in tone. This is also not the first time Dillingham has hit the worm in celebration. He also was caught doing the worm on a video posted by Kilian Zierer when he announced he was comitting to Auburn in 2019. Dillingham was the offensive coordinator for Auburn at the time.

“But I do think viral moments are good for a brand and they’re good for a culture with your team as long as you can respond to ’em and know that once today hits, it’s over, nobody cares anymore,” Dillingham told reporters.

If doing the worm is what it takes to win games, Dillingham may never walk again and just do the worm everywhere. Regardless, his humor and enjoyment of the game is contageous and has proved results. He helped Bo Nix in his freshman campaign at Auburn. He was also part of the Florida State offensive growth as well. At Arizona State, he is 19-14, but also has a CFP berth and a Big 12 title.

The Sun Devils are 5-2 on the year and will hit the field again on Saturday at home against Houston. If the team wins out, they will have a chance to play for the Big 12 title again. This is depending on the results of BYU and Cincinnati, who are currently ahead of Arizona State.