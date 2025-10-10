The No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils are going to be without their star quarterback for a big-time game against Utah this weekend. Leavitt helped propel the Sun Devils to a massive season one year ago.

Leavitt is dealing with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear as to why he will miss this game, but head coach Kenny Dillingham didn't expect him to play.

“Sam’s been battling something going back to Baylor (on Sept. 20). Bye week was good for him to get kind of back, and this week it didn’t feel as good as we wanted to. … If he plays in the game, it’ll be a mini miracle. I’d be shocked,” Dillingham said, according to Arizona Sports.

Pete Thamel announced that Leavitt is officially out this weekend.

“Sources: ASU QB Sam Leavitt will be formally listed as out for the game at Utah on Saturday, with Jeff Sims getting the start. Leavitt has been dealing with a lower body injury he suffered at Baylor on Sept. 20.”

Leavitt has been a stud this season, passing for 1,039 yards already. He has a 63% completion, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. In five games, Leavitt has a 131.6 passer rating. He's also rushed for 281 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He is building a Heisman case; however, it will be tough for him to win with the current competition.

Arizona State is 4-1 on the season, but has a tough road matchup against Utah this weekend. Utah is also 4-1 and has a chance to jump into the rankings with a win this weekend. The winner of this game will be put in a position to win the Big 12 this season. Jeff Sims will have a lot on his plate, but Arizona State is good enough to win this game with him under center. Tomorrow night will be a big night.