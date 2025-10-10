Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday’s game at Utah, ESPN reporter Pete Thamel confirmed Thursday, a development that would clear the way for veteran Jeff Sims to start if Leavitt can’t go.

Coach Kenny Dillingham and the staff will wait on the official game-day report, but the update follows conflicting availability notices earlier in the week. Rotowire listed Leavitt as probable on Wednesday before the late downgrade.

Leavitt’s health has been a storyline since the bye week in Week 6. The redshirt sophomore has logged big moments this season, including a 291-yard, two-touchdown showing against TCU in week 5, and he remains the engine of Arizona State’s offense when healthy. His absence would hand quarterback duties to Sims, a sixth-year senior who compiled stops at Georgia Tech and Nebraska before landing in Tempe.

Sims brings experience, but his previous stints have been rocky at best. He did make one start in place of Leavitt last season, a 24-14 loss to Cincinnati in one of Arizona State's only losses of the season. If he starts on Saturday night, the Sun Devils will lean on the run game while protecting their quarterback early.

Arizona State, ranked No. 21 in the AP poll coming into Saturday's game, faces a tough road trip to Rice-Eccles Stadium, where Utah’s talented defense will try to put some heat on Sims and the rest of the ASU offense if he is thrust into action.

For Leavitt, the injury cloud is frustrating timing. He’s been a steady leader in the locker room and on the field, and the coaching staff has built an offensive system around his arm and mobility. If the Sun Devils have to go with Sims, they’ll need everyone else around him to play their best football in order to stand a chance at grabbing a road win.