Arkansas football just added a massive piece to its offensive puzzle. Georgia State University transfer tight end Breylen Gilbert officially committed to the Hogs on Monday, providing head coach Ryan Silverfield with a versatile weapon in the passing game.

Gilbert, a physical presence at 6-foot-4, became a focal point for the Panthers last season. His breakout performance came during a narrow loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, where he hauled in seven receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

That game showcased exactly why SEC scouts kept a close eye on him: he possesses the rare ability to high-point the ball in traffic while maintaining the speed to stretch the seam.

For Arkansas, this move addresses a glaring need for reliable targets. The Razorbacks struggled with consistency at the tight end position last year, and Gilbert’s experience in a high-volume passing attack should translate well to the SEC.

He isn't just a safety valve; he is a mismatch nightmare for linebackers and a legitimate red-zone threat. Although he won't have Taylen Green to throw him the ball anymore, he will likely make a perfect fit in this offense.

Landing a proven producer like Gilbert via the transfer portal signals that the Hogs are serious about climbing the conference standings in 2026. If he can replicate his Sun Belt efficiency in Fayetteville, the Arkansas offense will be significantly harder to scheme against this fall. Razorback fans have every reason to be hyped about this pickup.