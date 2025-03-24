In free agency, the New England Patriots spent most of their money shoring up a defense that helped earn them the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With this draft being weaker at the quarterback position, there's a strong belief that one or even zero quarterbacks get selected by pick No. 4. If that's the case, the Patriots could miss out on Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter as two of the top prospects in the entire class. And if they miss on Carter and Hunter, the Patriots could look at drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, per Daniel Jeremiah on Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

“I would say — if you don’t get Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter — I would add a little line to the end of best available,” Jeremiah said. “I would say best available player that could help your quarterback. So I would be looking on the offensive side of the ball. Ashton Jeanty, I have as the, I think, #3 player in the draft.

“So if you’re going just pure best available player, it would be Jeanty. If you’re looking on the offensive side of the ball, he’d be the guy there from the offensive side of the ball standpoint.

“Unless you can get Abdul Carter — like, somehow Adbul Carter gets there — I get it,” Jeremiah added. “But, man, if you draft Travis Hunter, you play him at receiver. He helps Drake Maye. This first pick after a defensive-heavy free agency, it just feels like, man, this has gotta be a pick that's going to help Drake Maye.”

Now, this would be an interesting move by the Patriots if they did so. It's not to say it'd be a bad move; it'd just be interesting.

There's no question that Jeanty is a talented prospect. In fact, Jeremiah does have him ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, as he alluded to in his appearance on PMS.

Across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Jeanty combined for 4,655 all-purpose yards, finding the end zone 49 times.

Ashton Jeanty 2023-24 stats

Rushing: 594 carries, 3,948 yards, 43 TDs

594 carries, 3,948 yards, 43 TDs Receiving: 66 receptions, 707 yards, 6 TDs

When looking at his breakdown, some could look at his receiving numbers and get dissuaded by his lack of impact in the passing game. However, that couldn't be a bigger misinterpretation of his stats.

In 2024, there was truly no need — or at most, a very minimal need — to use Jeanty as a receiver. He rushed for seven yards per carry, gaining nearly a first down with every attempt.

As they — you know, they — say: If it isn't broke, don't fix it.

And that's not to make excuses for Jeanty to hide a lack of skill in the passing game.

In 2023, Jeanty had 569 receiving yards and five touchdowns. That doesn't just happen by luck. But, since Boise State could rely on Jeanty's legs for most of the season, there was simply no need to have him run routes. It was literally more efficient to use him as a rusher.

So, although he might not be the consensus No. 4 pick with nearly a month until the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots could be calling Ashton Jeanty's name in the first round.