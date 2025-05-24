The Auburn Tigers have had their fair share of legends, but none reshaped the college game like Cam Newton. Now, more than a decade after his unforgettable 2010 season, Newton has been named the best college football talent post-2000 by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Newton’s 2010 season remains the stuff of legend. In just one year at Auburn, the Tigers quarterback threw for 2,854 yards, ran for 1,473, and accounted for 50 total touchdowns. He led Auburn to a 14-0 season, an SEC title, and a national championship — without a single future NFL skill player on the roster. Newton also won the Heisman Trophy and was named AP Player of the Year, further solidifying his dominance during his historic run.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, quoted by Feldman, delivered a memorable analogy about Newton during his days at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“We always talk about the difference between trucks and the trailers… there was no bigger truck than Cam Newton.”

That theme echoed throughout the ranking. Auburn went 8-5 before and after Newton’s one-year stint. With him? Undefeated.

Newton’s impact was felt in every big moment. In the Iron Bowl, he erased a 24-point deficit vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa. In the SEC Championship Game, he accounted for six touchdowns against South Carolina.

ESPN analyst and former Tigers center Cole Cubelic didn’t mince words, firmly believing Auburn would’ve barely reached bowl eligibility without Newton.

“Auburn probably wins six or seven games without Cam.”

Bruce Feldman’s rankings, published in The Athletic, spotlight Newton’s “Superman” season as the most valuable individual performance of the modern college football era. Newton wasn’t just a playmaker — he was the system, the leader, and the only reason Auburn hoisted the crystal football that year.

Compared to players like Bush — who shared the spotlight with future NFL stars — Newton was a one-man dynasty. That’s why Feldman and his panel elevated him to No. 1 on their list of top NCAA players since 2000. Newton isn’t just the best Tigers quarterback ever — he may be the most dominant player since the turn of the millennium.