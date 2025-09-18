With the Auburn football team taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in a huge matchup this weekend in the sport, the program does face some concern with the latest injury report. As Auburn football quarterback Jackson Arnold faces Oklahoma, his top pass-catcher is in question, with the status of wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. in flux.

Fans were taken aback when viewing the Tigers' latest injury report on Wednesday, which had Singleton Jr. listed as “questionable” for the contest against the Sooners, according to Caleb Jones on X, formerly Twitter. So far this season, he is tied with Came Coleman in leading the team with 149 receiving yards.

Initial injury report for Auburn vs. Oklahoma:

Against the South Alabama Jaguars, Singleton Jr. had his best game thus far, recording six catches for 65 yards, and spoke earlier in the week about how “super excited” he was to face a team like Oklahoma, though that seems to be up in the air as of Thursday.

“I’m super excited,” Singleton said, according to Sports Illustrated. “Playing against a team like Oklahoma, you know, I grew up watching them on TV. So it’s exciting to play there and play on TV in front of my family.”

Auburn football's Eric Singleton Jr. looking to be a major part of offense

While the Auburn football team returns to play Oklahoma, it's a rematch from last season that had the Sooners beat the Tigers, 27-21. The offense of the Tigers still looks to find some consistent rhythm, as even though the team has started the season at 3-0, that side of the ball still has some work to do, with even Singleton Jr. saying that they “haven't shown anything yet.”

“I really feel like we haven’t shown anything yet (in the passing game),” Singleton said. “But I mean, y’all gonna see.”

Some new looks in the offense could be showcased by Singleton Jr. being used in the rushing attack, which is a way to show off the junior's versatility. The receiver would mention conversations with head coach Hugh Freeze about the matter.

“Coach (Hugh) Freeze just asked me if I want the ball in my hands, and I let him know, of course, I want the ball in my hands. Especially since I don't have to rely on the ball being in the air, or especially being double-teamed, I can just get the ball now and make a play and make something happen now.”

The No. 22 Auburn football team travels to take on the No. 11 Sooners on Saturday afternoon.