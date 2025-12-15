There is a chance that iconic rapper Drake could attend an LSU football game, if he takes Lane Kiffin up on his recent offer to see the Tigers play.

Kiffin took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal Drake's recent gift for him. He was given an LSU-themed swag care package, complete with sweatpants, hoodies, T-shirts, and even shoes.

He seemed extremely grateful for the gesture. “Thank you for the swag [Drake],” Kiffin's caption read. “Come to a game anytime!!”

The merchandise given to Kiffin was part of Nike's NOCTA line, which Drake created. The T-shirt he was given had the clothing line's logo spread across the middle.

Lane Kiffin's controversial signing with the LSU Tigers

Kiffin left Ole Miss to join LSU as their head football coach in November 2025, which caused a stir. Ole Miss did not appear pleased with his decision, as they named an interim coach to play out the string heading into the playoffs.

The Tigers fired head coach Brian Kelly mid-season, and Kiffin will replace him in the 2026 season. He signed a seven-year contract with LSU, so he will be there for the long haul.

Kiffin has been a standout college football coach for years. He has years of coaching experience, including a couple of short stints in the NFL.

In 2009, Kiffin returned to college after coaching the then-Oakland Raiders from 2007 ti 2008. He coached Tennessee for a year before going to USC, and he'd remain there from 2010 to 2013.

After a few seasons with Alabama, Kiffin would join Florida Atlantic. He would then depart to join Ole Miss in 2020, remaining there for almost five seasons.

He had an overall record of 55-19 as the head coach of the Rebels. They went 11-1 under him in 2025, and they will place Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff.