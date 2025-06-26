Auburn is fully prepared to begin the 2025 college football season with Jackson Arnold as its quarterback, but is now set for the future. Two months after committing to Penn State, four-star recruit Peyton Falzone flipped his verbal commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.

Falzone verbally committed to Penn State in April but changed his mind on Thursday, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound dual-threat is a consensus top-15 quarterback recruit in the class of 2026.

Falzone's updated commitment is arguably a bigger loss for Penn State than a gain for Auburn. While the Tigers expect Arnold to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, the Nittany Lions are preparing for Drew Allar to do the same. Allar, who was considering entering the 2025 Draft pool, has a significantly higher draft projection than Arnold currently does. Falzone was viewed by many as Allar's successor.

While Falzone would have been a marquee addition to Penn State's quarterback room, he is merely another high-level prospect joining Auburn's loaded quarterback room. In addition to Arnold, Freeze also has former Stanford starter Ashton Daniels and five-star prospect Deuce Knight on his 2025 roster. Arnold and Daniels both committed to Auburn from the 2025 college football transfer portal, in which the former was arguably the top signal-caller available.

Whichever signal-caller wins the job by Week 1 will have an improved offense to work with. Freeze added Eric Singleton, the top wideout in the 2025 transfer portal, while returning starting wideouts Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons. Coming off a successful offseason, Auburn figures to be one of the most improved teams in the country in 2025.

Peyton Falzone joins Auburn's growing 2026 quarterback room

Though Arnold committed to Oklahoma as a five-star prospect, he has yet to live up to his lofty expectations. However, after showing promise in his sophomore campaign, Auburn still has high hopes for Arnold in 2025.

While Falzone is not a prospect anybody expects to start as a freshman, he is someone fans hope will take over in two to three years. Arnold and Daniels are both eligible to return in 2026, during which Falzone is expected to join the team as a backup.

The college football transfer portal and ever-changing NIL world make everything unpredictable, but Auburn figures to have one of the most intriguing 2026 quarterback rooms in the country. Auburn will likely not return all three of Arnold, Daniels and Knight, but the insurance Falzone provides almost guarantees an elite positional group.