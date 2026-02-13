Auburn Tigers scored a huge in-state recruiting win Thursday, when Hueytown (Ala.) defensive lineman Donivan Moore committed to the program, giving head coach Alex Golesh his second pledge in the 2027 class. A 6-foot-4, 280-pound prospect, Moore is ranked No. 52 nationally in the 2027 Rivals300 and graded as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country. He is the No. 72 overall player, a top-five defensive lineman, and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Moore chose Auburn over Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, and USC, among more than 30 scholarship offers. Auburn emerged as the leader after offering him last fall, and he publicly named the Tigers his top school on Feb. 1 following a campus visit. He returned for Junior Day and announced his decision on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, writing, “All glory to god, im staying home WAR DAMN EAGLE.”

As a sophomore at Hueytown High School, Moore recorded 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns. His outstanding production, combined with national top-100 status from multiple recruiting services, made him one of the most sought-after defensive prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Moore becomes the Tigers' first defensive commitment in the class and joins Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage three-star tight end Trae Proctor, who committed Jan. 19. With Moore's addition, Auburn's 2027 class moved from No. 54 nationally and No. 15 in the SEC to as high as No. 36 nationally and No. 11 in the conference, according to 247Sports' class calculator.

Retained defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams played an important role in Moore's recruitment, alongside defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and director of player personnel Alex Fagan. Moore will be on campus at Auburn for an official visit on June 5.