As the NFL Combine has concluded, teams are setting up their draft boards, and pundits are sending out mock drafts. Former Ohio State Buckeye Caleb Downs has been one of the more talked-about prospects. He is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, with some suggesting he could go as high as second overall. Regardless, reports have come out about some red flags around injuries for Downs.

After the reports came out, Pat McAfee looked into the claims and is firing back at the red flag reports on his show.

“There is some news coming out of the combine. Now, everything right now is smoke and mirrors this time of year,” McAfee started with. “Who knows what's real and what isn’t, but we do know that this (report) kind of made its run on the internet. There wasn’t one NFL team we talked to this morning that said anything was wrong, and we talked to multiple. This feels like it’s all bulls—, but this is kind of the name of the game in this time.”

The initial reports were that a scout found a mechanical issue, specifically a partially torn meniscus and a potential degenerative ACL. Still, if concerns are true, this would have a massive impact on his draft status. McAfee also reached out to the Downs camp to get information.

“We reached out to the Downs family, and the Downs family immediately sent us to a ‘Suit.’ Sent a thumbs up, never gonna do that. So then we go to a couple of NFL teams and we tried to do a little follow-up on what we have heard. Multiple NFL teams have told us there is nothing in the medical that would deter us from bringing Caleb Downs in, especially with how great of a football player he is,” McAfee added.

The NFL Draft begins with the first round on April 23, with Downs expecting to hear his name called early, regardless of the medical reporting.