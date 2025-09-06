Baylor football started the Saturday afternoon slate by shaking up the Top 25. Even erasing a 14-point deficit to score 24 unanswered on No. 17 SMU.

Connor Hawkins booted a 26-yard walk off field goal in the second overtime, completing the 48-45 upset in Dallas. Sparking multiple reactions for pulling off the comeback and upset.

The Big 12 Conference X page showed love to the Bears. By dropping this edit after the win.

The Baylor Bears win it in double OT! 😤#Big12FB | @BUFootball pic.twitter.com/AYmHBMS6T5 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a fan trolled SMU and the Atlantic Coast Conference. He shared how the Big 12 is greater than the ACC.

Baylor athletics posted a similar note on X. Except their troll job involved the bear emoji and firing off this reminder: Baylor has won 14 straight over SMU. Basketball head coach and national champion Scott Drew reacted as well — declaring the win a “gutsy” performance.

The Baylor football X page captured this moment on film. Showing the fans who took the 90-mile drive to the Hilltop and celebrate the victory.

Baylor Family rolled up in Dallas 😤#SicEm pic.twitter.com/uptcvkB9g2 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 6, 2025

Baylor, again, needed to dig itself out of a big hole to pull the stunner. They also needed to operate without key running back Dawson Pendergrass. Who sustained a season-ending injury.

Head coach Dave Aranda turned to a familiar blueprint.

How Baylor pulled shocker against SMU

Aranda and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital trusted Sawyer Robertson to reignite the offense once again. Especially in facing not one, but two double-digit deficits.

The Mustangs jumped to an early 10-0 to close out the first quarter. But Robertson found Kobe Prentice for 28 yards for the touchdown, cutting the lead to 10-7.

After TJ Harden scored from three yards out, Robertson again sliced the lead to three — hitting Josh Cameron on a 33-yard passing touchdown.

Harden tacked on two more touchdowns including a 40-yarder to lead 38-24. But Cameron hauled in a 48-yarder from Robertson's arm. Then Prentice tied it off his 21-yard TD.

Baylor suffered a huge letdown to start the season against Auburn. Featuring a Tulane College Football Transfer Portal addition in Rayshawn Pleasant taking the ball back 98 yards for a kick return touchdown.

This time Robertson shredded the nationally ranked Mustangs with 440 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Bryson Washington laid the ground work with 117 yards on 31 carries and two scores. And Aranda claimed a long-awaited top 25 win with the Bears.