Baylor football witnessed an abrupt change at the athletic department one week ago. Mack Rhoades stepped away for personal reasons, which also impacted his role on the College Football Playoff committee. Now the athletic director officially resigned Thursday.

Rumors swirled in the morning that Rhoades was stepping down while on leave. Baylor officially released a statement announcing his decision, shared via Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

“While transitions like these are never easy, they provide an opportunity to reflect on the significant impact Mack has had on our university,” the statement reads from school president Linda Livingstone.

The release outlined the litany of Big 12 championships won, plus overseeing national championship runs — particularly the 2021 national title in basketball led by head coach Scott Drew. Plus also highlighted how Rhoades' leadership created significant financial changes to the athletics department.

Baylor AD embroiled in controversy

Rhoades' decision, however, comes amid tensions involving him and a football incident.

He reportedly engaged in a heated confrontation with tight end Michael Trigg before facing Arizona State. The moment involved a colored short Trigg wore. Rhoades became investigated for his actions.

His decision to step away equally impacted his role with the CFP committee as the chair. University of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek entered the picture as Rhoades' fill in. Utah AD Mark Harlan also stepped in during Rhoades' choice to take time away — becoming the Big 12 representative in the committee.

The Rhoades news prompted a reaction from legendary alumnus Robert Griffin III last Thursday. Now Baylor has created the biggest AD opening in the conference — and one of the more coveted athletic jobs in the nation.