It hasn't exactly been a scintillating start to the college football season for the Big 12 conference, which recently saw itself shaken up during the conference realignment of a couple of years ago. Currently tied for first place in the conference are Iowa State and Houston, the only two teams who have conference wins so far this year.

One hot topic of debate in college football in recent years has been the use of video replay review to help officials make sure they get the call right, and recently, the Big 12 took a step in making sure the fans watching at home are up to speed on what the game officials and replay officials themselves are analyzing in real time.

“The Big 12 will become the second conference to share video from the conference’s replay center for its broadcasts, allowing viewers to watch replay reviews from the replay center for Big 12 games,” reported Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports, noting that the ACC was the first conference to make such a decision.

The new feature will begin this upcoming weekend and will be provided on all Big 12 games that are carried by ESPN, Fox, and TNT.

“The Big 12 will provide only the video from its replay center this season, a source said. However, next year the Big 12 will provide both video and audio from its replay center for all games,” added McMurphy.

While some fans have complained that the replay review process takes too long and should be accelerated or abandoned altogether, others have prioritized getting the call correct at all costs, even if that means a slight delay in the action.

With this new system of bringing viewers live video and, later down the road, audio from the replay officials, fans at home should be immersed in the gameday experience like never before.