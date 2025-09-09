Week two of the 2025 college football season was filled with great games, but in the Big 12, one of the biggest storylines happened in the renewed rivalry matchup between Kansas and Missouri. The conference announced on Tuesday that the Big 12 reprimanded the entire officiating crew following a rules violation in Missouri's 42-31 win against Kansas on Saturday in the heated Border War Rivalry.

The play occurred in the first quarter after Missouri's first touchdown, when the Tigers were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Kansas blocked the extra point attempt, but the ensuing kickoff was illegal. The Big 12 officials allowed a punt to occur on a free kick in violation of Rule 2, Section 16, Article 6 of the NCAA Football rules. As a result, that Big 12 officiating crew has been removed from its next scheduled assignment on Friday.

“We believe we have one of the best officiating programs in college football,” Big 12 chief football & competition officer Scott Draper said in a news release. “When the Conference's high standard for officiating is not met, the Big 12 will take action.”

The same officiating crew was initially set to be the crew for the Arizona-Kansas State game on Friday night in Tucson, Arizona. However, due to the punishment, the officiating crew will be different on Friday night, and the Big 12 suspended that crew for the weekend.

The Missouri Tigers beat the Kansas Jayhawks 42-31 at home in the first matchup between the two programs since 2011. The game was one of the most entertaining of Week 2, and it was great to see two teams renew their historic rivalry.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels played well, scoring two touchdowns through the air and running for another. Still, Missouri had more in the tank and, thanks to its offense, overwhelmingly beat the Jayhawks.

Beau Pribula could not stop throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Jamal Roberts and Ahmad Hardy each ran for over one hundred yards and one touchdown in this game.

It is also worth noting that this rivalry became so intense that a fan decided to miss a chance to win $25,000 to troll the Kansas football team.

While this rivalry will continue to grow, the officiating decision now stands as an early-season example of how conferences manage credibility and trust in the modern game. The Big 12 has acted decisively, but all eyes will remain on how the conference's overall officiating continues to grow as we get deeper into the season.