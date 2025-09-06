The Kansas football team is getting ready to take on rival Missouri on Saturday, and not a lot of people realize how much hatred there is in this rivalry. It doesn't get the attention that Michigan-Ohio State and Alabama-Auburn get, but the Tigers and Jayhawks do not like each other. This year, both teams have high expectations, and Saturday's matchup is a big one that will have a ripple effect on the rest of the season. This is a crucial rivalry matchup.

Former Kansas football player and coach Don Fambrough recently talked about Missouri, and he compared it to the Jayhawks' rivalry with Kansas State. Both are hated rivals, but they are different.

“Kansas State is our rival. Missouri is our enemy,” Fambrough said, according to a post from The Athletic.

So far, Kansas and Missouri are both undefeated. The Jayhawks started the season in Week 0 and picked up an easy win against Fresno State. In Week 1, the Jayhawks took care of business against Wagner at home. Quarterback Jalon Daniels has looked great so far this year, but going on the road against Missouri is going to be a different challenge.

Missouri put up 61 points against Central Arkansas in Week 1 to start the season off right. Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has done a fantastic job with the Tigers during the last couple of years, and he is hoping to lead Missouri to another successful year. It really starts today against Kansas, and transfer QB Beau Pribula will need to have another strong performance.

Kansas and Missouri will kick off at 2:30 CT from Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO, and the game will be airing on ESPN2. The Tigers are currently favored by 4.5 points.