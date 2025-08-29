The 2025 season opener was brutal for Spencer Danielson and the No. 25 Boise State Broncos in their matchup against the South Florida Bulls on Thursday night.

There was plenty of optimism for the Broncos, having an excellent 2024 season that saw them finish 12-2 and make the College Football Playoff. However, 2025 sees them start on the wrong foot following a 34-7 blowout defeat to the Bulls.

Danielson reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter B.J. Rains. He believes they have plenty of talent on the roster but didn't show that with their display on the field.

“We're way better than we played tonight,” Danielson said. “We got beat in all three phases.”

How Spencer Danielson, Boise State played against South Florida

It was a tough loss for Spencer Danielson and the No. 25 Boise State Broncos to get, falling to the South Florida Bulls in embarrassing fashion. Not to mention this is the start of their final season in the Mountain West Conference as they will move to the Pac-12 next year.

Boise State scored the first touchdown in the opening quarter, looking to start on the right note. They hoped it would continue their momentum from last year, winning the Mountain West championship and reaching the CFP before losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the quarterfinals.

Unfortunately, that touchdown from receiver Chris Marshall would be the only one the Broncos scored. The Bulls went on to score 31 unanswered points, overwhelming their visitors with suffocating defense.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen was unable to create strong momentum due to South Florida's defense. He completed 25 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown but did so on 46 attempts. As for the run game, they got 122 yards on the ground but didn't reach the end zone unlike the Bulls' trio of scores in that area.

The Broncos will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.