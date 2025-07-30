The Big 12 takes a lot of criticism across college football for not having the firepower at the top of the conference that some of the other leagues, like the Big Ten and the SEC do, but it arguably has more parity than any of them. The conference projects to be very deep once again in 2025, and the amount of star quarterbacks is a big reason why.

Arizona State, led by Sam Leavitt, shocked everyone by rolling through the Big 12 last season and leading the Sun Devils to the conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. A lot of the other top quarterbacks in the conference are also back to push for a title shot.

In terms of the quarterback rankings themselves, there is a bit of a void at the top after Shedeur Sanders departed Colorado and went to the NFL. Deion Sanders and company replaced him with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, but the dual-threat needs to show that he is the 2023 version of himself and not the 202 version before he appears on this list.

While the Big 12 is not as loaded as the SEC at quarterback when it comes to NFL prospects, there are still a few players who have the chance to be late risers in the 2026 class. Here are the top five signal callers in the conference coming into the 2025 season.

5. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Before last season, many would have predicted that Johnson would enter 2025 much higher on this list, perhaps even in the top spot. However, the talented Kansas State signal caller had a bit of an inconsistent 2024 campaign in his first full season as the starter. The growing pains were apparent, with turnovers and mental lapses haunting his game at times throughout the season.

Still, Johnson flashed all of the traits that made him such a highly-touted recruit, and those things should carry him once again this season. For the year, he threw for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while running for 605 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Johnson needs to speed up his process in the pocket and get the ball out on a timely basis more often, which would unlock his scrambling as more of a get out of jail free card than a go-to option. Another year in the Kansas State offense should do just that and should make him one of the most dangerous players in the conference both through the air and on the ground.

4. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Last season, Rocco Becht reminded college football fans a lot of another Iowa State quarterback that has gone on to do pretty well for himself in Brock Purdy. Becht is a bit undersized, but he is a gritty competitor and someone you want in your corner when the chips are down.

It will be a little tougher for Becht and company to operate this fall after losing their top two weapons, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, to the NFL. Those two formed one of the best receiver duos in the entire country last season, and it will be very difficult to replicate their production.

Still, Becht improved from 2023 to 2024 and quietly had an excellent season last year, throwing for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine picks while leading Iowa State to the conference championship game. If he continues his upward trajectory, he can absolutely push for an all-conference spot at the end of the 2025 season.

3. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Sawyer Robertson didn't even come into 2024 as the starter for Baylor, and now he might just be the best NFL quarterback prospect in the entire Big 12 coming into 2025. After he was inserted into the starting lineup for Toledo transfer Dequan Finn last fall, Robertson excelled and put the rest of the conference, and the country, on notice.

Robertson is a prototypical pro quarterback listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. He has a great arm and is a solid athlete as well, able to do damage with his legs when called upon to do so. Last season, he threw for 3,071 yards and 28 touchdowns with just eight interceptions while racking up four more scores on the ground, and those numbers could take off even more in 2025.

Robertson's return is a big reason why Baylor enters the season as one of the favorites in the Big 12 and a team that can compete for a spot in the CFP. He also could make himself a lot of money at the pro level if he can continue his upward trajectory in 2025.

2. Josh Hoover, TCU

Josh Hoover may very well be the most underrated quarterback in the country coming into next season after a monster 2024 campaign that saw him nearly get poached by some of the biggest programs in the country. However, Hoover is back in the black and purple and ready to try to lead the Horned Frogs back to the promised land.

Hoover tossed the ball all over the yard last season on his way to 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. TCU was still in a bit of a transitional period last season and has the chance to be even better this fall.

Still, the Horned Frogs are another team that is tasked with replacing two elite receivers from last season's team. Both Jack Bech and Savion Williams are off to the NFL, leaving Hoover without a lot of proven commodities to throw the ball to. However, he has shown that he is more than capable of making it work and allowing this offense to hum with him running it.

1. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Leavitt was somewhat of a revelation in college football last season. He has just about everything you want in a college quarterback and is almost a spiritual representation of head coach Kenny Dillingham on the field. Leavitt gets it done with his arm and his legs and is a fierce competitor.

The stats weren't always eye-popping for Leavitt last season on an Arizona State team that relied heavily on Cam Skattebo for a lot of its production, but he was very efficient and took care of the football. He finished the year with 2,885 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions while running for five touchdowns as well.

Skattebo is a big loss, but Leavitt will have his favorite target back in star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The two of them have the ability to form one of the most deadly connections in the country and his presence should help the former Michigan State QB to the top spot in the Big 12 hierarchy.