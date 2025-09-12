The Boston College Eagles have some tough injury news to deal with ahead of their matchup against the Stanford Cardinal.

There will be major hits in the Eagles' secondary, specifically at cornerback. They will miss starters Syair Torrence, Amari Jackson and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire for the upcoming contest.

“Sources: Boston College starting cornerback Syair Torrence will not play against Stanford this week, meaning the Eagles will be down three defensive starters and both starting corners. Torrence is a sophomore who won the starting job in camp. He had 3 PBUs through two games,” ESPN's College Football insider Pete Thamel wrote.

Torrence recorded four tackles and three pass breakups to his sophomore campaign so far. Meanwhile, Jackson made three tackles and a pass breakup against Fordham and Michigan State.

What lies ahead for Boston College amid injuries

Boston College may have a hard time on defense due to the injuries. However, it presents chances for the backup cornerbacks to stand out in their upcoming contest.

The Eagles has a 1-1 record on the season. They started the year strong with a 66-10 blowout win over the Fordham Rams on Aug. 30 but came off a 42-40 overtime heartbreaker to the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 6.

The Eagles are averaging 53 points per game on offense while conceding 26 points per game on defense. They dominate through the air, producing 424 passing yards per game while scoring nine touchdowns.

Dylan Lonergan has been effective as the starting quarterback, completing 60 passes for 658 yards and eight touchdowns. Turbo Richard has done well as the main running back, making 29 rushes for 103 net yards and two scores. Lewis Bond shined with the pass-catching opportunities, recording 22 receptions for 228 yards, while Jeremiah Franklin came next with 13 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles' matchup against the Cardinal will take place on Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET. After that, they will return home for their Week 5 matchup against the California Golden Bears on Sept. 27.