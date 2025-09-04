In June, the BYU football program landed a commitment from five-star Class of 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons. He chose BYU over Oregon, USC, Ole Miss and Ohio State, and BYU landing the Folsom High School star from California is a big step for the future of the program.

Now, Lyons is jumping into the NIL game with a deal with Under Armour. The quarterback announced the news via his Instagram account.

“Pumped to be part of the @UAfootball team. WE ARE FOOTBALL @uafootball @underarmour,” Lyons wrote as his Instagram caption.

Lyons now joins NFL stars such as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III and Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, who are represented by Under Armour, according to Daniel Hager of On3.

While Lyons is a big piece for the future of the BYU football program, he told Pat McAfee in June that he is going for his LDS mission and won't be playing football in 2026.

“I’ll be serving an LDS mission,” Lyons said. “It’s for sure a big deal. I do not know where I’m going and I actually put my papers in August and then I’ll get a call to anywhere in the world 2-3 weeks after.”

Lyons also said BYU recruited him early on in the process, so ending up there was an easy decision.

“We were just talking about the recruiting process and they were the first ones who (offered) in eighth grade,” Lyons said on the Pat McAfee Show. “They pulled the trigger on me and believed in me early and that’s just crazy how it all comes full circle.”

Now, the high school senior and future BYU signal-caller has a sweet NIL deal to his name as he plays one more season in Folsom.