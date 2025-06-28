BYU football quarterback Jake Retzlaff is denying allegations that he raped a woman in 2023. Retlzaff is accused in a lawsuit of raping, strangling and biting a woman.

“Mr. Retzlaff specifically and categorically denies each and every and all allegations that he bit, raped or strangled [the woman], which are ridiculous and bizarre allegations, all of which are false and untrue,” Retzlaff's lawyer said on behalf of his client, per ESPN.

Retzlaff's response to the lawsuit was filed on Friday in the Third Judicial District Court in Utah. The woman involved is being identified as Jane Doe A.G. She alleges in court documents that the BYU quarterback invited her over to his apartment in 2023, after meeting on social media.

Jane Doe A.G. and Retzlaff were reportedly alone in the apartment at some point during the evening. That is when the alleged assault occurred.

“At some point they began to kiss, but Jane Doe A.G. did not want to do anything more,” the lawsuit states. “Retzlaff began escalating the situation … and Jane Doe A.G. tried to de-escalate the situation and attempted to slow things down, trying to pull away, and saying ‘wait.' She did not want to do anything sexual with him.”

Jane Doe also alleges that the incident caused her physical pain.

“It hurt so bad and caused so much pain that Jane Doe A.G. passed out,” the lawsuit says. “Jane Doe A.G. remembers tears rolling down her face as she fought to breathe.”

This lawsuit is ongoing.

BYU has responded to this lawsuit

The BYU football program released a statement about the situation.

“The university takes any allegation very seriously, following all processes and guidelines mandated by Title IX. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment,” the statement read, per ESPN.

Retzlaff is a veteran of the BYU football program. In 2024, he threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns at the school. The BYU football program has released no further comment on the matter as it goes through the courts.