Tennessee Titans teammates Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo pulled up at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday to cheer for their alma mater, Miami, in the national championship game against Indiana.

The Hurricanes are playing for the much-coveted title for the first time since winning it in 2001, and Ward and Restrepo want to make sure that they are on hand to witness the team's possible return to the mountaintop.

Ward and Restrepo, who starred for Miami in 2024, were spotted chatting on the field before the game, as shown in a video on X.

Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo together at the Natty 🥹 (via 305sportss/IG) pic.twitter.com/o77aq4bIfy — Cam Ward Muse (@CamWardMuse) January 20, 2026

While the 23-year-old Ward only played one year at Miami, his impact was immediate, elevating the team to one of the country’s most explosive offenses. He set multiple records, including most passing yards (4,313) and most passing touchdowns (39) in a single season.

The star quarterback's performance earned him major recognitions, including ACC Player of the Year and a nod to the All-America First Team.

The Titans drafted Ward as the No. 1 overall pick in 2025.

The 23-year-old Restrepo, meanwhile, had a five-year stint at Miami, becoming one of the school's most beloved players. He arrived as an unheralded wide receiver in 2020 before having a breakout campaign in 2023.

By the end of his run with the Hurricanes in 2024, he owned the most career receptions (200), most receiving yards (2,844), and most receiving touchdowns (21) in school history.

The Titans plucked Restrepo from free agency after going undrafted.

Ward and Restrepo may have failed to give Miami a national title, but their presence should give the current players an extra boost in battling the Hoosiers.

As of writing, Miami is down by 10 points in the first half, 10-0.