James Madison Dukes' historic College Football Playoff debut came with plenty of emotion, but for defensive lineman Andrew Taddeo, it also came with unexpected viral attention after the Dukes’ loss to Oregon Ducks.

Following No. 5 Oregon’s dominant 51-34 win over No. 12 James Madison in the CFP opening round, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy questioned the legitimacy of the matchup after a rough opening play for the Dukes’ defense.

“I mean absolutely no disrespect to JMU and #33 but what are we even doing here with these playoff games?” Portnoy posted on X, formerly Twitter.

I mean absolutely no disrespect to JMU and #33 but what are we even doing here with these playoff games? pic.twitter.com/B9ndrXs62h — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The post quickly circulated online, with fans soon identifying No. 33 as JMU nose tackle Andrew Taddeo. The defensive lineman addressed the moment publicly during an appearance on the Wake Up Barstool podcast, explaining both the play itself and the emotional whirlwind that followed.

“Addressing the play, that’s a hard play for any nose tackle to make,” Taddeo said on the podcast, offering perspective. “Maybe the fastest kid [Noah Whittington] I’ve ever seen in my life. Maybe a little outmatched on the speed. I’m more built for staying sturdy and strength purposes. That’s a great team hats off to them.”

On the field, James Madison struggled to keep pace early. Oregon scored touchdowns on its first five drives, building a 34-6 halftime lead as the Ducks’ speed overwhelmed the Dukes’ defense.

Despite a strong second half effort, JMU never fully recovered. Taddeo also shared how surreal the postgame experience became once he returned to the locker room, explaining the reactions he received after the video went viral, admitting that he expected messages of encouragement, only to see something unexpected.

“That’s every little kid's dream to play on a stage like that. To be able to go out there and compete against those guys it was so awesome, it was my last college football game ever, mixed emotions, obviously a tough game,” Taddeo said. “Then the first text I see is, you know, ‘Dave Portnoy is roasting you.’… I open up Twitter. I'm like, ‘Oh my god, this is hilarious.' But yeah, that was crazy. It's been a crazy 48 hours for sure.”

Still, the loss doesn’t erase what James Madison accomplished. The Dukes finished 12-2, won their first Sun Belt championship. JMU’s appearance on college football’s biggest stage marked a major milestone.

For Taddeo, the viral moment may fade, but the opportunity to compete and help usher James Madison into a new era will remain a defining part of his story.