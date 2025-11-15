The University of Cincinnati Bearcats football team will be without one of its top offensive weapons for Saturday's Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats. Senior running back Evan Pryor has been ruled out as he continues to recover from the ankle injury he sustained three weeks ago in the Bearcats’ win over Baylor.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday morning, reporting the latest update on Pryor’s status heading into the Week 12 Cincinnati vs Arizona matchup.

“Sources: Cincinnati will be without star tailback Evan Pryor against Arizona today. He’s still recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered against Baylor on Oct. 25. Pryor is averaging 7.2 yards per carry this year, with 478 yards on 66 carries.”

The absence of the senior running back is a significant loss for the Bearcats football team, as Pryor has been one of the most efficient rushers in the Big 12 this season. Averaging more than seven yards per carry, he’s served as a consistent big-play threat and a key piece in head coach Scott Satterfield’s balanced offensive attack.

Without Pryor, Cincinnati will turn to its depth in the backfield to carry the load. Tawee Walker will lead the rushing attack, while Manny Covey and Chance Williams are expected to help pick up the slack as the Bearcats look to sustain their ground game and relieve pressure on the quarterback Brendan Sorsby in a crucial conference showdown.

This will mark the third straight week Pryor has missed since suffering the injury. His continued absence shows the Bearcats are taking a cautious approach with his recovery as the postseason approaches.

For Cincinnati, which enters at 7-2 and already bowl eligible, the focus now shifts to strengthening its postseason position. Ranked No. 22 in the nation, the Bearcats’ ability to adjust without Pryor could define their matchup against Arizona’s physical defense.