Isaac Brown's New Year's resolution is apparently to end his NCAA career with a new team. The former Louisville star running back suddenly entered his name into the college football transfer portal on Thursday, where he will immediately become one of the top options.

Brown will officially enter the portal with a no-contact tag, On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported. The sophomore enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Once the portal officially opens, Brown will arguably be the best running back on the market. He joins Quintrevion Wisner, Carson Hansen, Caleb Hawkins and Hollywood Smothers as the most talented and experienced backfield players in the field.

Brown hit the ground running as a true freshman, when he led the team with 1,173 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. His immediate emergence had him billed as one of the top running backs in the ACC entering the 2025 season, but his numbers regressed.

Brown was still effective when he played, tallying 884 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore, but injuries limited him to just nine games. He still led the ACC with 8.8 yards per carry among players with 100 or more rush attempts.

Players who enter the portal with no-contact tags typically have a strong idea of their next destination. While Louisville has not had any coaching changes since its season ended, Brown received several other offers before committing to the Cardinals in 2024.

A Miami native, Brown fielded offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Penn State, among several other Power Four programs. He was listed as a three-star recruit out of high school, but will be much more coveted after two stellar seasons at Louisville.