Former Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight has quickly become one of the most intriguing names in the transfer portal, and Ole Miss football has emerged as a program firmly at the center of his recruitment.

According to On3 national reporter Pete Nakos, the Rebels are one of the early schools to watch for the former five-star prospect, alongside Boston College. However, as the quarterback market continues to shift, reports indicate that the quarterback would be a good fit for Ole Miss, with LSU remaining the primary potential disruptor thanks to Knight's connection to former Rebels coach Lane Kiffin.

Knight’s decision to leave Auburn came down to opportunity and timing. After flashing promise in limited action, the program’s evolving direction following the Alex Golesh hire made a fresh start appealing. Knight was not alone, as Auburn has seen multiple departures into the portal, including wide receiver Cam Coleman, signaling broader roster movement for the Tigers.

Why Ole Miss could stand out for Deuce Knight

Article Continues Below

When Knight did see the field, he showed exactly why his name has drawn immediate interest. He demonstrated confidence, mobility, and the ability to create offense when plays broke down, traits that are difficult to teach and highly valued in today’s game. His combination of size, speed, and arm talent gives him legitimate dual-threat upside, particularly in an SEC environment built on pressure and athletic defenses.

Ole Miss stands out because the fit appears both clean and immediate. The Rebels value quarterbacks who can stress defenses in the run game, extend plays outside structure, and generate explosive moments. Knight’s skill set aligns naturally with those demands, offering both short-term competitiveness and long-term upside.

Geography also matters. Knight is a Mississippi native, and familiarity with the region, proximity to home, and a clear path to meaningful snaps all work in Ole Miss’ favor. Those factors can be decisive when a player has multiple high-level options.