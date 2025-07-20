Much has been made in recent months about the format of the College Football Playoff, which expanded to twelve teams in 2024-25 and eventually saw Ohio State win its first national championship in a decade. Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program also made the cut this past season, but ultimately bowed out against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the playoff.

Recently, Swinney weighed in on the ongoing debate as to whether or not the playoff field should expand even more going forward.

“I could care less,” said Swinney, per Clemson Sports Information on YouTube (via Chandler Vessels of On3 Sports). “I just stand at the Clemson podium. That’s where I stand. I’m just focused on the Tigers. I know everybody wants some kind of clickbait comment. I could care less. I mean, seriously. I really don’t mean that disrespectfully to anybody. …I’ve said many times, it’s a waste of my time anyway, because it’s all gonna blow up in a few years anyway. That’s my prediction. We’ll see. But who knows where this thing’s going or what people want.”

In most years, Clemson football likely wouldn't have gotten in with their strength of schedule and other resume during the 2025 season; however, the expanded 12-team format allowed them to secure their ticket for a matchup against Texas, where they lost in relatively uncompetitive fashion.

Clemson is hoping that this year, they will be able to expand on that. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is on the short list of Heisman Trophy contenders heading into the 2025 season, and the Tigers are bringing back a considerable amount of talent from last year's roster.

They also have a coach in Dabo Swinney who seems to be fully focused on the present iteration of his team and not worried about the future of the College Football Playoff.