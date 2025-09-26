Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers' poor start to the 2025 season just resulted in one of their recruits decommitting from the program, specifically Dre Quinn.

Quinn announced his decision to cancel his pledge to Clemson on Thursday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Buford, GA, he had been committed to the Tigers since June.

The pass rusher has a three-star ranking with an 89 score on 247Sports. He is the 38th-best player in the state of Georgia and the 34th-best player at his position. His composite rating of 0.8933 puts him in the four-star range, being 35th at his position, 42nd in Georgia, and 395th in the 2026 class.

What's next for Dabo Swinney, Clemson after decommitment

It's a significant recruiting loss for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers to sustain. Seeing Dre Quinn leave their 2026 class leaves a hole when it comes to having a solid pass rusher for the future.

Clemson's offense has been underwhelming four games into the season. They are averaging 19.8 points per game while conceding 22.8 points per game on defense. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has navigated the team's attack, completing 89 passes out of 148 passes for 996 yards and six touchdowns. He has also been active on the ground, making 34 rushes for 60 net yards and a score.

Adam Randall has shined as the lead running back in the Tigers' rushing attack. He has 57 carries for 338 net yards and three touchdowns. As for the receivers, Bryant Wesco Jr. has been a standout thanks to Klubnik's passing. He leads the unit with 24 catches for 389 yards and five touchdowns, presenting himself as the most potent target in the offense.

The Tigers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They are on the bye week but will resume play when they face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. ET.